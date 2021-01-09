OTTAWA -- There are no spots available to go skating on Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated rinks during peak periods this weekend.

Starting Saturday, skaters must make a reservation for outdoor skating at the Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall, the Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park Skating Court and Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink during peak periods.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, all reservations for Saturday and Sunday at the four rinks were booked.

The City of Ottawa implemented the reservation system at the four outdoor refrigerated rinks after medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued an order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to restrict the number of people at skating rinks to 25 people at one time. Dr. Etches issued the order to ensure physical distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reservations are required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

The city says reservations can be made up to two days in advance with new spots opening at 6 p.m. daily. A maximum of four skaters can be booked for each reservation.

In addition to the Order, under Provincial Regulations no team sports are permitted and the city is directing that only skating take place on all rinks with no sticks, pucks, balls or other sports equipment permitted on the ice.

To make a reservation for skating at Ottawa's four refrigerated rinks, visit ottawa.ca/skating.

The 25-person capacity limit also applies to all community outdoor rinks and tobogganing hills.