OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with no new deaths.

The report comes one day after Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News that nine of 19 new cases reported on Saturday were the result of parties, and that 11 new cases were in people in their 20s.

The source of these latest infections is not immediately clear.

Sunday's report, on the OPH COVID-19 dashboard, brings the cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases in Ottawa to 2,224 cases since March 11. The death toll stands at 263 for a 23rd straight day.

Five people are in hospital with COVID-19 related complications. One person is in the ICU.

Active cases

The number of known, active COVID-19 cases has risen to 98, the highest number seen since June 2, when there were 101 active cases.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,863 cases are resolved, representing just under 84 per cent of all cases to date. There were eight new recoveries added Sunday.

The number of active cases has been rising steadily since July 11, with one slight dip on July 15.

There were 40 known active cases on July 10.

Institutional outbreaks

There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa. No new outbreaks were added on Sunday.