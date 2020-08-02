OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Sunday, with no new deaths.

The 16 cases in Ottawa are among the 116 new cases reported across Ontario on Sunday.

This marks the 16th day in a row that Ottawa has seen double-digit increases in the total case count.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily dashboard update, there have been 2,555 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

The death toll in Ottawa stands at 264 residents.

One more person was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are now 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications. Four people remain in intensive care.

Active Cases

The number of known active cases in Ottawa has fallen for a second day in a row, driven by another large increase in recoveries.

There are 233 current active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to Ottawa Public Health, 17 fewer than what was reported on Saturday. The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections could be five to 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

The number of resolved cases rose by 33 Sunday, to 2,058, or just over 80 per cent of all known cases to date. A case is considered "resolved" 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Cases by age

Thirteen of the new cases reported Sunday were in people under the age of 50, including five among people in their 20s and four in people age 10-19.

Here is a breakdown of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa to date by age.

0-9 years old: One new case (73 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (138 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (403 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (334 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (334 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (345 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (260 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (191 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new case (278 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (198 cases total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (1 case total)

Institutional outbreaks

There are 13 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak, at a Children's Village childcare location, was added to the list of outbreaks Sunday; it officially began July 30 and involves two staff cases. Ottawa Public Health did not say which location was affected. CTV News has reached out to Children's Village of Ottawa-Carleton for more information.

There are currently six outbreaks in childcare settings, four in retirement homes, and three in long-term care homes.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home or retirement home triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all outbreaks in Ottawa.