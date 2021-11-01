OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say sixteen drivers are facing impaired driving charges following the first weekend of MADD's Red Ribbon campaign.

The annual campaign aimed at ending impaired driving launched last Tuesday and will be ongoing until Jan. 3, 2022.

In a press release on Monday, Ottawa police said of the sixteen drivers charged over the weekend, three were impaired by drugs. Five incidents involved collisions.

Police also held a RIDE check on Saturday, stopping 250 drivers. One was warned for having accessible cannabis and another had their licence suspended for three days.

At the launch of the Red Ribbon Campaign last week, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said impaired driving continues to be a serious issue.

"The issue of impaired driving, whether by drugs or any other factor, is a safety concern for every single Canadian citizen in every single Canadian community," he said. "There are a lot of options, there is a lot of education, there is no need to have collisions and fatal collisions, tragedies, when we have people impaired by any form behind the wheel of a car."

According to police, in 2020, 685 drivers in Ottawa were given impaired related charges.