Six-year-old boy suffers broken arm after falling out window in Ottawa, police say

Ottawa police are reminding parents and guardians to secure access to your windows this spring after a six-year-old boy fell out a second storey window earlier this week.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Sunday evening.

Police say the boy fell out of a second storey window and suffered a broken arm. Police did not disclose the location of the home.

With the warmer weather in the forecast and the likelihood that windows are open, police warn there are safety risks for a child to potentially fall out.

"It is important to secure access to your windows," police said.

Here are some tips to keep children safe around open windows: