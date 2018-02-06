

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Renfrew County OPP say six teenagers have been arrested as part of a "massive investigation" into "hundreds" of missing or damaged mailboxes.

Police say the boxes were either smashed or stolen sometime between February 2 and 5, throughout the McNab/Braeside, Horton, Admaston/Bromley, and Greater Madawaska Townships.

In a press release Wednesday, OPP say five 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested Tuesday. The 17-year-old boys will be dealt with through the Extrajudicial Measures system under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which deals with offending behaviour outside of the formal court system.

Police say the boys can still be charged if they do not complete the program.

The 18-year-old man was released without charges and has not been identified. OPP say he will undergo a similar extrajudicial program and could also be charged if he doesn’t complete it.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and if your mailbox has been destroyed or stolen you should call your local detachment or 1-888-310-1122.