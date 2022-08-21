Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
The city of Ottawa has certified the list of candidates for mayor and councillor in 24 wards across the city of Ottawa, officially kicking off the election campaign.
There will be at least 12 new faces at Ottawa City Hall, with nine councillors not running for re-election, a sitting councillor running for mayor and the current mayor not seeking re-election. Ottawa is also adding a new ward for this election.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the municipal election campaign.
New mayor of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will elect a new mayor of Ottawa on Oct. 24, ending Mayor Jim Watson's three terms as head of Ottawa City Council.
Watson announced in December he would not be seeking re-election. The long-time municipal and provincial politician returned to Ottawa City Hall in 2010 by winning the mayor's race.
There are 14 candidates on the ballot aiming to replace Watson as mayor of Ottawa, including a former mayor, a current councillor and a broadcaster.
The candidates for mayor are Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Zeb Chebib, Bernard Couchman, Celine Debassige, Gregory Jreg Guevara, Nour Kadri, Graham MacDonald, Mike Maguire, Catherine McKenney, Abe Olumide, Param Singh, Jacob Solomon, and Mark Sutcliffe.
Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
As embattled Coun. Rick Chiarelli leaves Ottawa City Hall at the end of the term, five candidates are vying to represent College Ward.
Chiarelli did not register to seek re-election by Friday's 2 p.m. deadline, ending his run at councillor since the start of amalgamation.
During this term of office, Chiarelli was found to have violated the city's Code of Conduct for elected officials following two investigations by the integrity commissioner into alleged inappropriate conduct towards staff members and women applying for jobs in his office.
The five candidates running in College Ward are Wendy Davidson, Vilteau Delvas, Laine Johnson, Granda Kopytko, and Pat McGarry.
Veterans leaving Ottawa City Hall
New councillors will be elected in at least nine wards across the city of Ottawa, replacing dozens of years of political experience at City Hall. While new voices will bring a different perspective to decision-making at the council table, experience can help navigate files in the early months of the term.
For the first time in more than 20 years, voters in Gloucester Southgate and Barrhaven will not see Diane Deans and Jan Harder on the ballot, while Coun. Eli El-Chantiry is not seeking re-election for the first time since being elected in 2003.
Other councillors not seeking re-election include Keith Egli in Knoxdale-Merivale, Scott Moffatt in Rideau-Goulbourn and Mathieu Fleury in Rideau-Vanier after three terms.
Jean Cloutier is not seeking re-election in Alta Vista after two terms, while Carol Anne Meehan is not on the ballot after one term as councillor of Gloucester-South Nepean.
Coun. McKenney is running for mayor, and is not on the ballot in Somerset ward.
Don't call it a comeback
Two former Ottawa councillors are looking to make a return to Ottawa City Hall.
Doug Thompson is seeking election in Osgoode ward, eight years after stepping down as councillor. Thompson represented the ward for 31 years, including 14 in the amalgamated city of Ottawa.
Thompson will face incumbent George Darouze and three other candidates in the election.
Meantime, Steve Desroches is back on the ballot in the newly named riding of Riverside South-Findlay Creek. Desroches represented the riding of Gloucester-South Nepean from 2006 to 2014 before deciding not to seek re-election after serving two terms.
There are four candidates on the ballot in Riverside South-Findlay Creek.
Facing voters for the first time
Cathy Curry will face voters for the first time, after being appointed by council in the fall to represent Kanata North for the final year of the mandate.
Twelve councillors selected Curry as their preferred candidate to fill the seat following Jenna Sudds departure for federal politics. Council decided to appoint a candidate instead of the $500,000 cost of a byelection.
There are three candidates on the ballot in Kanata North – Curry, Christine Moulaison and Viorel Copil.
Moulaison put her name forward to be appointed the councillor of Kanata North, receiving one vote.
New ward
A 24th councillor will be elected to Ottawa City Council on Oct. 24.
Council voted to add a new ward in the new term to address population growth.
Ward 24 – Barrhaven East includes the area east of Greenbank Road, south of Fallowfield Road and west of the Rideau River.
There are seven candidates on the ballot in Barrhaven East – Guy Boone, Patrick Brennan, Kathleen Caught, Richard Garrick, Dominik Janelle, Wilson Lo and Atiq Qureshi.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
Does an early spring lead to more tree growth? What the science says
Climate change is prompting temperate deciduous trees in North America to start growing earlier than before, with warmer temperatures ushering in the early arrival of spring. But does a speedy start to the growing season cause trees to make more wood?
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Ownership group ecstatic as Sinatra takes home Gold Cup and Saucer
The crowd was going absolutely wild as Sinatra and driver Anthony MacDonald crossed the finish line in Charlottetown early Sunday morning, well ahead of the second horse, winning the coveted 63rd Gold Cup and Saucer.
Toronto
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
-
Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Quebec municipalities federation makes its demands for provincial political parties
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
-
Sudbury man who swam in support of MS, continues to receive community support
Adventure 365 in Sudbury held a community bike ride as well as a meet and greet with a Sudbury man who swam 150-kilometres in support of multiple sclerosis.
London
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Winnipeg
-
'They're absolutely heartbroken': hospital crisis continues in Lynn Lake
Residents in Lynn Lake are frustrated and heartbroken that they cannot see their loved ones in long-term hospital care who have been transferred an 8 hour drive away to Flin Flon.
-
Shotgun, drugs seized by police during high-risk traffic stop
Three Winnipeg men face drug and weapons charges after police conducted a "high-risk traffic stop" in Fort Garry Saturday.
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Kitchener
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Code red issued in Guelph as no ambulances available
On Saturday afternoon there were no ambulances available in Guelph or Wellington County as the Guelph-Wellington Paramedics declared a code red.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
9-time world champions highlight final day of Expo Latino at Prince's Island Park
Prince's Island Park usually resonates with the sound of singer-songwriters during the annual folk festival, but this weekend there's been a whole different set of sounds coming from the mainstage of the popular urban park.
Saskatoon
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
-
'It’s children who are dying': Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
'This is his happy place': Golf course superintendent marks 50 years at Riverside Golf and Country Club
A longtime employee of one of Canada’s best golf courses is being recognized for a special milestone.
Edmonton
-
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 reportedly killed after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Merritt ER the latest to close due to limited staff availability
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Regina
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.