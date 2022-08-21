Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election

The city of Ottawa has certified the list of candidates for mayor and councillor in 24 wards across the city of Ottawa, officially kicking off the election campaign.

There will be at least 12 new faces at Ottawa City Hall, with nine councillors not running for re-election, a sitting councillor running for mayor and the current mayor not seeking re-election. Ottawa is also adding a new ward for this election.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the municipal election campaign.

New mayor of Ottawa

Ottawa residents will elect a new mayor of Ottawa on Oct. 24, ending Mayor Jim Watson's three terms as head of Ottawa City Council.

Watson announced in December he would not be seeking re-election. The long-time municipal and provincial politician returned to Ottawa City Hall in 2010 by winning the mayor's race.

There are 14 candidates on the ballot aiming to replace Watson as mayor of Ottawa, including a former mayor, a current councillor and a broadcaster.

The candidates for mayor are Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Zeb Chebib, Bernard Couchman, Celine Debassige, Gregory Jreg Guevara, Nour Kadri, Graham MacDonald, Mike Maguire, Catherine McKenney, Abe Olumide, Param Singh, Jacob Solomon, and Mark Sutcliffe.

Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election

As embattled Coun. Rick Chiarelli leaves Ottawa City Hall at the end of the term, five candidates are vying to represent College Ward.

Chiarelli did not register to seek re-election by Friday's 2 p.m. deadline, ending his run at councillor since the start of amalgamation.

During this term of office, Chiarelli was found to have violated the city's Code of Conduct for elected officials following two investigations by the integrity commissioner into alleged inappropriate conduct towards staff members and women applying for jobs in his office.

The five candidates running in College Ward are Wendy Davidson, Vilteau Delvas, Laine Johnson, Granda Kopytko, and Pat McGarry.

Veterans leaving Ottawa City Hall

New councillors will be elected in at least nine wards across the city of Ottawa, replacing dozens of years of political experience at City Hall. While new voices will bring a different perspective to decision-making at the council table, experience can help navigate files in the early months of the term.

For the first time in more than 20 years, voters in Gloucester Southgate and Barrhaven will not see Diane Deans and Jan Harder on the ballot, while Coun. Eli El-Chantiry is not seeking re-election for the first time since being elected in 2003.

Other councillors not seeking re-election include Keith Egli in Knoxdale-Merivale, Scott Moffatt in Rideau-Goulbourn and Mathieu Fleury in Rideau-Vanier after three terms.

Jean Cloutier is not seeking re-election in Alta Vista after two terms, while Carol Anne Meehan is not on the ballot after one term as councillor of Gloucester-South Nepean.

Coun. McKenney is running for mayor, and is not on the ballot in Somerset ward.

Don't call it a comeback

Two former Ottawa councillors are looking to make a return to Ottawa City Hall.

Doug Thompson is seeking election in Osgoode ward, eight years after stepping down as councillor. Thompson represented the ward for 31 years, including 14 in the amalgamated city of Ottawa.

Thompson will face incumbent George Darouze and three other candidates in the election.

Meantime, Steve Desroches is back on the ballot in the newly named riding of Riverside South-Findlay Creek. Desroches represented the riding of Gloucester-South Nepean from 2006 to 2014 before deciding not to seek re-election after serving two terms.

There are four candidates on the ballot in Riverside South-Findlay Creek.

Facing voters for the first time

Cathy Curry will face voters for the first time, after being appointed by council in the fall to represent Kanata North for the final year of the mandate.

Twelve councillors selected Curry as their preferred candidate to fill the seat following Jenna Sudds departure for federal politics. Council decided to appoint a candidate instead of the $500,000 cost of a byelection.

There are three candidates on the ballot in Kanata North – Curry, Christine Moulaison and Viorel Copil.

Moulaison put her name forward to be appointed the councillor of Kanata North, receiving one vote.

New ward

A 24th councillor will be elected to Ottawa City Council on Oct. 24.

Council voted to add a new ward in the new term to address population growth.

Ward 24 – Barrhaven East includes the area east of Greenbank Road, south of Fallowfield Road and west of the Rideau River.

There are seven candidates on the ballot in Barrhaven East – Guy Boone, Patrick Brennan, Kathleen Caught, Richard Garrick, Dominik Janelle, Wilson Lo and Atiq Qureshi.