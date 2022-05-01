Six speeders stopped in 30 minutes on Hwy. 417 through Ottawa on Sunday

Six drivers were stopped for speeding in a 30 minute period on Highway 417 through Ottawa on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police shared an image on Twitter of six radar guns on Sunday with the speeds for each driver stopped for speeding.

“I wasn’t evening hiding,” police said.

Motorists were stopped going 147 km/h, 146 km/h, 145 km/h, 145 km/h, 143 km/h and 137 km/h.

“Drivers charged with speeding, drive while suspended, and operate a motor vehicle without insurance,” police said.