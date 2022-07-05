Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.

OPH has reported 215 COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa so far this year, compared to 228 in all of 2021 and 381 in 2020.

The figures come as deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney warns that Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19.

The OPH COVID-19 dashboard only updates on Tuesdays and Fridays and did not update on Canada Day, and so the figures provided Tuesday include a week’s worth of data.

Since last week, OPH has logged 493 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new outbreaks.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is up to 17. Last week there were 10 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19. There are two residents in intensive care, up from one.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients (as of July 4)

CHEO: Six patients

Last week there were 30 patients total across all four hospitals.

To date, OPH has confirmed 73,359 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Since COVID-19 testing remains restricted, lab-confirmed cases are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of viral transmission in the community.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring data shows the seven-day mean viral signal is on the rise, and is at a level similar to the COVID-19 wave seen last January; however, it remains well below the unprecedented spike since in April.

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-06-30. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 27 to July 3): 46.8

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (July 3): 18.5 per cent

Known active cases: 676 (+122)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 4.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,295

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,245

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 582,162

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU (only updated on Tuesdays)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (only updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 56 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, June 17):

3 long-term care homes

9 retirement homes

1 hospital units

1 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.