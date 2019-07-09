

CTV Ottawa





Six people are now displaced after fire broke out in a two-storey townhouse in Ottawa's west end. Ottawa firefighters were called to 955 Debra Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, crews witnessed smoke billowing from a second floor window.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and contained to one bedroom of the unit attached to a row of other townhouses.

Three adults and three children are now displaced. There are no reported injuries and a fire investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.