Six people displaced after fire in Vanier

Ottawa Fire Services says six people have been forced out of their Vanier home after a fire Monday night.

The blaze broke out around 10:15 p.m. on Park Street. About a dozen people called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.

The fire had extended into the attic, but was put out quickly. It was under control by 10:30 p.m.

No one has been reported hurt, but six people are displaced. The Red Cross and Salvation Army will be helping them.