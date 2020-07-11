OTTAWA -- Six more Ottawa Public Library branches will reopen on Monday for returns and contactless pickups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Public Library will be reopening branches in "waves" over the summer for cardholders to return items and pickup holds.

On Monday, the following branches will reopen:

Carlingwood

Carp

Greely

North Gloucester

St. Laurent

Stittsville

On June 15, the Ottawa Public Library reopened the first six branches for pickup and drop off: Main Branch, Beaverbrook Branch, Cumberland Branch, Greenboro Branch, Nepean Centrepointe, Ruth E. Dickinson branch.

You can pickup holds at the Ottawa Public Library branches by appointment only. Once your holds are available for pick-up, you can make an appointment through the Ottawa Public Library website.

As per the direction from Ottawa Public Health, you must wear a face mask inside all branches.

People can drop off borrowed items at branches open for the contactless service during hours of operation and no appointment is required.

Also starting Monday, the Ottawa Public Library is increasing the temporary limit on holds to 50 items per customer for physical items. Holds ready for pick-up will remain on the shelves for 14 days for customers to book an appointment and pick-up.

Here is the schedule for the reopening of other branches:

July 27: Alta Vista, Blackburn Hamlet, Centennial, Elmvale Acres, Emerald Plaza

July 27: Rosemount (Temporary Location) – curbside service

August 10: Sunnyside, Hazeldean, Manotick, Orleans, Richmond, Rideau, Vanier

August 15: Metcalfe Village

TBD: Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Munster, North Gower, Osgoode, Rockcliffe Park, Vernon, Kiosk, Bookmobile