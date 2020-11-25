OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say six people have been injured following a head-on crash east of Kingston.

Police were called to a stretch of Highway 33, also known as Bath Road, east of Jim Snow Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on.

Six people were hurt, including four who were trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated by first responders. All six were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police said the road has reopened after being closed for some time for the investigation.

Map for reference purposes.