

Dylan Dyson, 580 CFRA





The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident between an Ottawa officer and a man who ended up in hospital.

The SIU says it was New Year's Eve around 8:00am at Booth Street and Wellington Street when an officer intervened in a dispute between a man and a woman.

Police say the officer became involved in an interaction with the 26-year-old man, causing additional officers to arrive. Following the man's arrest he was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

The SIU is now asking any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 ext 9035.