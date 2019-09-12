

CTV Ottawa





Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after a reported stabbing and police-involved shooting in downtown Kingston Thursday afternoon.

One witness says a man stabbed at least two people and was then shot by police in the area of Bagot and Queen streets just before 2 p.m.

Marco Smits, a spokesperson from the city of Kingston, says Frontenac Paramedics sent four crews and multiple superintendents to the scene where they treated and transported 3 patients to Kingston General Hospital.

The hospital says “it entered stage 1 of its external disaster plan, known as Code Orange. This is a preliminary stage that is called in order to assess KHSC’s potential involvement in a disastrous situation. Upon assessing the situation, no further stages of Code Orange needed to be activated.”

“At this time, I can confirm that the SIU is investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon in downtown Kingston,” said SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon.

The Special Investigations Unit is called in whenever there is an injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

