OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in Ottawa after Ottawa police went to a west end residence to make an arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers attended a home on Woodroffe Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

"Officers attended the residence and the man answered the door," said the SIU in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The man returned inside the residence briefly. A short time later, the man was located deceased and taken to hospital."

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation to contact 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.