OTTAWA -- The Ontario Provincial Police say they have notified the province's police watchdog about their involvement in a crash Saturday night in Clarence-Rockland that injured a motorcycle driver.

OPP said in a press release on Sunday that a Russell County OPP officer attempted to speak with a driver whose motorcycle was stopped on the side of Raymond Street in Clarence-Rockland at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to the OPP, the motorcyclist drove away when the officer approached and then crashed, suffering injuries described by police as "non-life threatening."

OPP did not say why they wanted to speak with the motorcycle driver and said they would offer no further comment upon the invocation of the Special Investigations Unit's mandate.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates the actions of police officers who are involved in incidents in which someone is seriously hurt, killed, or alleges sexual assault, to determine if a criminal offence took place.