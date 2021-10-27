OTTAWA -- Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after an incident at Merivale Mall, Ottawa police say.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into what police said Tuesday night was a possible robbery.

Witnesses reported several officers on scene outside the mall. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm or sexual assault.