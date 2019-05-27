

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a case in Hawkesbury in which a 31-year-old man died in hospital more than a week after an interaction with police.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hawkesbury OPP were called to an apartment on Abbott St. at around 1:00 a.m. May 2 on reports of a man in distress.

After entering the apartment, officers spoke with the man, who was on the balcony at the time. During what the SIU is only describing as an “interaction” an officer fired a Taser at the man and arrested him.

The man lost vital signs but was resuscitated and taken to the hospital.

He remained in hospital until he died May 10.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in a case that involves a serious injury, death or allegation of sexual assault.