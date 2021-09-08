OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Ottawa police were called about a man in distress in the area of Paden Road and Dwyer Hill Road at around 12:15 p.m. Officers with the tactical unit, as well as Ottawa paramedics, were sent to the scene.

"A tactical negotiator made contact with the man, who had a weapon," the SIU said. The 29-year-old man was later "located with critical injuries" and was pronounced dead in hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.