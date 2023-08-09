SIU investigating death of man following his arrest in Ottawa

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man, who died in the hospital five days after suffering medical distress in an Ottawa police holding cell.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers responded to an apartment building on Goulburn Crescent in Sandy Hill at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 for a domestic incident.

"Officers arrested a man. Upon conducting a search, they found drugs on his body,' the SIU said.

The suspect was taken to the Ottawa police station where another search was conducted, and he was placed in a cell.

The SIU says at approximately 6 p.m., the man appeared to be in medical distress. He was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The man died in hospital on Tuesday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in a death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.