OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watching is investigating a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser in Ottawa's east end that left two people with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the collision and vehicle rollover at the intersection of the Aviation Parkway and La Cite Private, north of Ogilvie Road, just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

CTV News Ottawa camera footage showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb with damage to its front end.

In a statement Sunday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision involving the Ottawa Police Service cruiser and another vehicle.

Ottawa firefighters extricated one person from one of the vehicles and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

A man and a woman in the civilian vehicle were transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in serious condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The police officer was transported to the Montfort Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The SIU says three investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.