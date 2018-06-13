

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman suffered gunshot wounds in Almonte.

Two OPP officers attended a home in Almonte on Tuesday morning to follow-up on an investigation.

The Special Investigations Unit says while on the porch, two dogs exited the home and both officers sustained dog bite injuries.

The SIU says one officer discharged her firearm “multiple times at one of the dogs.” One of the bullets struck the 64-year-old woman, who was on the porch with the officers.

The woman and both officers were transported to hospital for treatment.

The SIU says the dog succumbed to its injuries at the scene.