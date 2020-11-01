OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man suspected of impaired driving was injured during an interaction with police in Bourget.

Russell County OPP conducted a traffic stop on Montcalm Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The OPP says officers arrested a male, suspected of driving while impaired, during the stop.

"The suspect was transported to the detachment for testing," the OPP said in a statement.

Eric Lecompte-Quenneville, 26, of Clarence-Rockland has been charged under the Criminal Code with assault with intent to resist arrest, uttering threats and operation while impaired.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is now investigating.

"As a result of the accused's interaction with police, the male was transported to hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening injury," the OPP said in a statement.

Police did not provide any details about the injuries.