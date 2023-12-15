SIU investigating after OPP officer shoots, seriously injures man at hunting cabin
The province's Special Investigative Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police Officer shot and seriously injured a man in a hunting cabin north of Belleville, Ont.
A post to social media by SIU said an OPP officer shot the 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, about halfway between Ottawa and Toronto.
Preliminary information suggests the man was shot with a non-lethal ARWEN 37 then subsequently shot with a firearm.
The man was seriously injured and taken to a Kingston hospital.
More details will be provided as the SIU continues to investigate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
French prosecutor says mother of British teenager missing for 6 years may have gone to Finland
A French prosecutor said on Friday that the mother of a British teenager who was found six years after he went missing may have gone to Finland and that his grandfather appears to have died.
House of Commons Speaker Fergus thanks MPs for a 'second chance'
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has thanked MPs for giving him a 'second chance' after being embroiled in acrimony over what MPs agreed was his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
Final regulations for the Online News Act show the amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government's $100-million deal with Google will be limited, with an even lower cap for the CBC.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
Another reason to get your flu shot this season: New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light
Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.
Atlantic
-
Parents prohibited from watching Halifax youth basketball games after poor behaviour
Parents have been banned from minor basketball games this weekend due to ongoing confrontations.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces for a second week in a row.
Toronto
-
Ontario man fined $100k after pleading guilty in fake toonie investigation
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
-
Jays pitcher debunks sushi party rumour spun out of Shohei Ohtani gossip
Toronto Blue Jays’ Yusei Kikuchi cleared gossip of a 50 plus person sushi party on Friday that fuelled rampant rumours of Shohei Ohtani signing with Toronto last week.
-
Another beluga has died at Marineland, Animal Welfare Services confirms
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Montreal
-
Young Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by puck
An 11-year-old boy has died after receiving a puck in the throat during a practice session in Saint-Eustache.
-
Santa and his...truck... visit kids in Montreal's east end
Santa makes a surprise visit to Parc Don-Bosco in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
-
North Bay suspect takes the bait, caught stealing bike
A new effort to catch bike thieves in North Bay has proven successful on the first try, police say.
London
-
Canada Soccer honours Jessie Fleming, Stephen Eustaquio as players of the year
Jessie Fleming of London, Ont. and Stephen Eustaquio, two key cogs in the Canadian midfield, have been named Canada Soccer Players of the Year.
-
London Police Service: Local 9-1-1 system 'at the brink of failure'
The alarm is being sounded about the state of local 9-1-1 service.
-
'Itching to get back out there': Logan Couture of London, Ont. working his way back from injury
Logan Couture can’t wait to put his hockey gear back on again. The San Jose Sharks captain has not played a single game after suffering a lower-body injury before training camp.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports ‘explicitly altered’ photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media are circulating online.
-
Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can't yet fulfil promise on billionaires
Manitoba's NDP government is following through on one property-tax promise from its election campaign, but is not ready to act on a pledge to stop issuing rebates to billionaires.
-
'He's vulnerable': Family of missing man makes plea for help
The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is making a plea to the public to help find him.
Kitchener
-
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Canada and USA women’s hockey teams face off in Kitchener, Ont.
The women’s national hockey team will have to dig deep to win this year’s Rivalry Series after losing game three in Kitchener, Ont. Thursday night.
-
Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident
An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”
Calgary
-
Poor road conditions on QEII from Airdrie to Red Deer, tow advisory in place
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to poor driving conditions.
-
Hammers up: Alberta homebuilder to replace family's home lost to fire
Almost four months after an Alberta family lost their home to a fire, a Cochrane developer is leading the charge to replace it in just 72 hours.
-
'I was desperate': Former patient warns about Calgary doctor awaiting penalty for professional misconduct
A Calgary doctor found guilty of professional misconduct is waiting to find out his penalty and a former patient is warning others based on his experience with that doctor.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police chief 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Here are the last five times Saskatoon had a brown Christmas
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.
Edmonton
-
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton faces deportation, fears jail or death over anti-LGBTQ law
A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
Poor road conditions on QEII from Airdrie to Red Deer, tow advisory in place
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to poor driving conditions.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses negotiations
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
'Riddled with conflict of interest': Regina city manager confirms concerns about workload while on REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson confirmed council concerns about administration’s capacity to take on board of director responsibilities for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) during budget talks Friday.
-
Gun, bear spray incidents see police response at north Regina elementary schools
A bear spray incident and the sighting of a gun led to police responding to two separate elementary schools Thursday afternoon.