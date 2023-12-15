SIU investigating after OPP officer shoots, seriously injures man at hunting cabin

The province's Special Investigative Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police Officer shot and seriously injured a man in a hunting cabin north of Belleville, Ont.

A post to social media by SIU said an OPP officer shot the 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, about halfway between Ottawa and Toronto.

Preliminary information suggests the man was shot with a non-lethal ARWEN 37 then subsequently shot with a firearm.

The man was seriously injured and taken to a Kingston hospital.

More details will be provided as the SIU continues to investigate.