    SIU investigating after OPP officer shoots, seriously injures man at hunting cabin

    An OPP officer shot a 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday.

    The province's Special Investigative Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police Officer shot and seriously injured a man in a hunting cabin north of Belleville, Ont.

    A post to social media by SIU said an OPP officer shot the 48-year-old man just after midnight on Friday in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, about halfway between Ottawa and Toronto.

    Preliminary information suggests the man was shot with a non-lethal ARWEN 37 then subsequently shot with a firearm.

    The man was seriously injured and taken to a Kingston hospital.

    More details will be provided as the SIU continues to investigate.

