SIU investigating after man struck by police cruiser
Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021 7:39AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 9:38AM EDT
A damaged Ottawa police cruiser outside Merivale Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 27. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after an Ottawa police officer struck a 26-year-old male pedestrian with his cruiser.
The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was responding to a call for service at Merivale Mall around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The man was seriously injured and sent to hospital.
Police said Tuesday night the call was a possible robbery. Witnesses reported several officers on scene outside the mall.
The SIU investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm or sexual assault.