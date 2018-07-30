

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses to a collision between a bicycle and police vehicle in Cornwall.

A 33-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in the incident Friday afternoon on Second Street East.

The man was riding his bike in the bicycle lane on Second Street East. The Special Investigations Unit says as a police cruiser turned right onto Millville Avenue, it collided with the cyclist.

The SIU believes a red sedan was stopped at the Second Street East/McConnell Avenue traffic lights at the time of the intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.