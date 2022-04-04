SIU closes investigation into mounted officers at 'Freedom Convoy' as woman not seriously injured

Toronto Police mounted unit charges the crowd in a dispersion tactic as police take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Toronto Police mounted unit charges the crowd in a dispersion tactic as police take action to put an end to a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina