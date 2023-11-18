SIU clears Ottawa police officer after woman injured during arrest

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa police officer of wrongdoing after a woman suffered a broken noise during an interaction with police last summer.

The director of the Special Investigations Unit says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection to the incident on July 21, 2023.

Officers responded to a call on Mohrs Road for a domestic disturbance.

"A man had called police to report that the woman had assaulted him and broken his nose. While attempting to arrest the woman, she went to the bedroom and slammed the door on the officers," the SIU said on Saturday.

"The officer reached the door and kicked it open before it could close. The door swung back and struck the woman in the face, breaking her nose."

The SIU says the woman was treated for a fractured nose at the hospital.

"I am also satisfied that the force used by the (Subject Officer) was legally justified. The officer was entitled to prevent the door from closing in order to effect the complainant's arrest, and to do so emphatically," SIU director Joseph Martino said.

"Once inside the bedroom, there is no evidence of any further force having been brought to bear against the Complainant."

The victim declined to be interviewed by the SIU investigators.