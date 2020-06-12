OTTAWA -- Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa Police officer of wrongdoing in connection to an arrest two months ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says on April 12, a 29-year-old man was arrested by an Ottawa Police officer and suffered a broken right pelvis in the process.

In a statement, the SIU says Director Joseph Martino has determined “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.”

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.