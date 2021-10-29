OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog is raising concerns about the speeds reached during a police pursuit in Pembroke, Ont. this summer, but has cleared an Ontario Provincial Police officer of wrongdoing after the suspect crashed during the chase.

A 33-year-old man was injured when his vehicle crashed into a ditch during a pursuit on July 1, 2021.

The Special Investigations Unit says an OPP officer initiated the pursuit of the driver of a pick-up truck after he learned via a 911 call that the man had reportedly assaulted his partner and was driving a stolen vehicle.

The officer was responding to the call on Round Lake Road when they crossed paths with the suspect, travelling in the opposite direction.

The SIU said the suspect pulled over, but began to speed away when the officer exited his cruiser. The two vehicles continued westbound on Round Lake Road over 11.5 kilometres at speeds upwards of 130 km/h.

"The Complainant failed to negotiate a left-hand turn onto Kelly Lake Road, lost control of the pickup, and crashed into the ditch at the southwest corner of the intersection," said the SIU, adding the individual suffered a head injury.

In the report, SIU Director Joseph Martino noted the officer's speed topped out at 149 km/h during the pursuit.

"At those speeds, well over the 80 km/h limit that governed the roadway, I am satisfied that the (Subject Officer) driving constituted a danger to public safety," said Martino. "I am unable to reasonably conclude, however, that the SO ’s speed constituted a marked departure from a reasonable level of care."

Martino notes there was minimal traffic on the road given the time of day, the officer mitigated possible dangers by using emergency lights and sirens and no senior officer monitoring the pursuit ordered it terminated.