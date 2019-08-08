

CTV Ottawa





Ontario’s police watchdog has laid charges against an Ottawa police officer following an incident on May 9, 2018.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was on patrol in the ByWard Market when he “became involved in an interaction with a 24-year-old man.”

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with a serious injury.

33-year-old Const. Liban Farah has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction of justice.

He’s expected to appear in court on September 3.