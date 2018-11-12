SIU called in to investigate Ottawa Police traffic stop
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 2:55AM EST
Ontario’s police watchdog will be called in to investigate an Ottawa Police traffic stop.
Ottawa Police say around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Montreal Road.
Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and collided with a utility pole a short distance away.
The occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.