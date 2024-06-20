Site selected for new hospital in Gatineau, Que.

A new hospital in Gatineau, Que. will be built at the federal Asticou Centre.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos announced Thursday morning an agreement in principle to transfer the federal government complex to the Quebec government for the new hospital and to the National Capital Commission.

The land will be used to develop the Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire de l'Outaouais.

Under the deal, 17.2 hectares would be transferred to the province by December for the hospital. The remaining 8.9 hectares will be transferred to the National Capital Commission for renaturalization purposes.

"This is a historic day for the Outaouais region as we take the first step toward the construction of a new hospital that is greatly needed in the region," Duclos said in a statement.

"This announcement is an example of what we can achieve when we work together to improve our health care system and ensure that Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it. Thanks to this collaborative effort, thousands of people in the region will benefit from a modern health care facility."

The Asticou Centre was one of several properties the federal government declared surplus in the national capital region.

The goal is to open the new Gatineau hospital by 2034.