Single-vehicle crash causes slowdowns on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

The westbound lanes of Highway 174 were temporarily reduced to one lane at the start of the Canada Day long weekend following a single-vehicle crash and an oil spill.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 174 near Orleans Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa fire says a truck carrying a trailer with a generator on it rolled over, and oil from the generator spilled onto the road. An Ottawa fire spokesperson says due to the traffic on the highway, firefighters were forced to park on the shoulder and walk to the crash scene.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and extricated two people from the truck. They were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The city of Ottawa reports the westbound lanes of Hwy. 147 are reduced to one lane between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Place d'Orleans while the cleanup continues.