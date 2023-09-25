Sikhs stage protest outside the High Commission of India

Dozens of Sikh protestors showed up outside the High Commission of India Monday, trying to increase public awareness about the Canadian government's allegations that India might have been involved in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.

These protesters support Canada's hard line against the Indian government when it comes to allegations around the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We really support Justin Trudeau for taking a strong action and we stand shoulder to shoulder with him," says protest organizer Resham Singh Bolina. "He shouldn't leave any stone unturned to get to the bottom of this act."

Nijjar was shot and killed in Surrey, BC in June. He was a known Sikh activist that the Indian government considered a terrorist. Trudeau says there are alleged links between the murder and the Indian government.

"The government of Canada and all the western countries have lots of power, lots of clout to force India to come to the table," says Singh Bolina.

India has denied any role in the killing and accused the federal government of giving safe haven to separatists who support a Sikh homeland. The foreign ministry issued this statement last week:

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Tensions between Canada and India have deteriorated, halting visas for Canadian citizens, both countries kicking out diplomats and issuing travel advisories.

"We feel that we have the right of freedom of speech and we think we can do it by gathering together and peacefully," says Amitoj Singh.

Sikh protests also took place in Toronto and Vancouver as tensions continue to simmer over an unsolved murder and the explosive allegations from Canada.