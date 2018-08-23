

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Campaign signs are now dotting residential areas of Ottawa.

Today is the first day candidates for Mayor, councilor and school board trustee can place campaign signs on private property in the City of Ottawa. Registered third parties are also permitted to place election signs on private property.

The city’s Temporary Signs on Private Property By-law states election signs can be placed on private property 60 days before voting day.

Signs on public properties will only be permitted 30 days before Voting Day.

Ottawa residents will elect a Mayor, councillor and school board trustee on October 22.