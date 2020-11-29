OTTAWA -- Environment Canada says a "significant" winter storm is expected to roll across the Ottawa Valley starting Monday and it could potentially last until Wednesday.

"A low pressure system is expected to track just east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Monday bringing rain, snow and strong winds throughout Southern Ontario. This low pressure system is expected to remain over Southern Ontario until Wednesday," Environment Canada says.

For areas like Arnprior, Renfrew, Calabogie, Petawawa, Pembroke, Barry's Bay and Killaloe, the weather agency says to expect rain to turn into snow Monday evening, dumping between 10 and 20 cm by Tuesday morning.

An additional blast of snow is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

"Additional snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain at this time, however, additional snowfall amounts near 15 cm are a possibility for some areas," Environment Canada says.

The weather agency warns of difficult travel conditions on roads throughout the region.

No such weather advisory is in place for the City of Ottawa at present, though it is expected to rain Monday and Tuesday, with periods of snow or rain on Wednesday.