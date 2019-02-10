

It looks like students could be in for more snow days this week.

Another blast of winter weather is expected to hit the Capital with 25 to 35 cm of snow in the forecast.

Snow is expected to arrive during the day on Tuesday and will likely continue into Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement was upgraded to a winter storm watch Sunday afternoon. The watch also says visibility will be reduced as a result of blowing snow caused by wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Travel delays and bus cancellations are expected.