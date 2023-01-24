‘Significant snowfall’ possible for Ottawa on Wednesday

Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin Wednesday evening.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts between 10 to 15 centimetres. Some local areas could see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

The snow is expected to begin Wednesday evening as a Texas low moves into the area.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

The winter storm is expected to continue into Thursday evening.

Ottawa has received about 40 cm of snow so far in January.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for flurries ending near noon and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 this morning. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will fall to -11 C overnight, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -13.

It will be mainly cloudy on Wednesday before the snow begins late afternoon. The high will be -7 C, with wind chill values near -15.

Wednesday’s overnight low will be -6 C.

On Thursday – periods of snow and a high of -3 C. The snow will end Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight.