Heavy snow is expected to begin Monday evening and last into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

"I think even more than 10 centimetres of snow come Monday, Tuesday, an all-day event on Tuesday." said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

There is a special weather statement for Ottawa South & North, Kanata, Orléans, Richmond and Melcalfe.

The total snowfall could be 10 centimeres for both days combined.

Roads may become hazardous with heavy snow combined with blowing winds.

Intermittent whiteout conditions from blowing snow near open areas in Richmond ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/CCXspZXvdl — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) January 27, 2019

The snow is associated to an Alberta Clipper tracking over Southern Ontario Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Phillips said it could be the biggest January snowfall total in more than 80 years. "All we need is 4 more centimetres of snow and you've established a new record for january at Ottawa International Airport."

Road conditions were good inside the city, rural roads were treacherous in some parts with blowing snow and heavy wind near Fallowfield.

"Clearly the snowiest national capital in the world is earning its reputation all over again." said Phillips.