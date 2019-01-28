

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area.

Snow, heavy at time, will begin to fall Monday evening and continue into much of Tuesday. Between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible by Tuesday night.

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a frostbite advisory until further notice. Monday's high is -18 C, but it is expected to feel like -32 with the wind chill. Health officials are urging residents to dress accordingly.

Snowfall warnings and special weather advisories are also in effect for most of Ontario.