OTTAWA -- It may not be a white Christmas morning in Ottawa, but it will certainly be a wet one.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 'significant rainfall' Thursday into Friday morning. The weather agency says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are likely, with localized flooding possible in some areas.

Before that, on Wednesday, expect periods of snow beginning near noon. Up to four centimetres is expected, with a high of 0 C.

Then, the rain starts. It's expected to start late morning on Christmas Eve day, becoming heavy in the afternoon and continuing through the night. The temperature will also jump to 8 C.

By Christmas Day, the rain is expected to change to scattered flurries of periods of snow, Environment Canada says, with temperatures dropping below freezing, We could get a few centimetres of snow.

The heavy rainfall wil be caused by a low-pressure system approaching from the south, the weather agency says.

"There remains some uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system," the special weather statement says. "Areaas closer to and including Central Ontario may transition to snow earlier or later than currently forecast, changing associated precipitation amounts.,"

Things will be clear by Boxing Day Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C that day.