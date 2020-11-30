OTTAWA -- You’ll need an umbrella if you’re heading outside on Monday and for much of the week as unsettled weather moves into the region.

Environment Canada says showers will start around noon with 10 to 20 millimetres of rain expected. Monday’s high is 5 C.

The rain or drizzle will continue overnight with an additional 10 to 15 millimetres of rain on Tuesday with a high of 7 C.

Periods of snow are expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high is 2 C.