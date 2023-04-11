Sidewalk repairs could clash with patios just as warm weather arrives

Warming weather has patios popping-up across the city, but in the ByWard Market, it’s frustrations that are heating-up as sidewalk repairs may see some restaurants lose their valuable summer space.

At the King Eddy restaurant on Clarence Street, in downtown Ottawa, general manager Johny Bonney says it could be a spring of problems.

He says construction crews arrived out front of the popular eatery last week, inspecting and preparing to replace the sidewalk, in what will likely be months of work.

“Truthfully, it basically makes me sick to my stomach,” says Bonney. “It’s an empty, worrisome feeling because the way business works in a climate like ours, the summertime is your opportunity to make money and you know it’s winter eight months of the year.”

Sections of sidewalk near The King Eddy are in obvious need of repair and area councillor Stéphanie Laplante says the holes in the sidewalk can prevent accessibility.

“The ByWard (Market) is for everyone and unfortunately sometimes the infrastructure repairs and patio season clash,” she says. “We have a very short window here to do infrastructure repairs before it gets cold again and we need to take advantage of that.”

The City of Ottawa is working on a plan for localized repair of a section of sidewalk on Clarence Street, from Parent Avenue to Sussex Drive, but notes the construction timeline has not been established. Before work begins, staff will communicate with affected residents and businesses.

No matter what the city’s repair schedule will be, Bonney says The King Eddy’s contractor needs eight weeks' notice to remove the massive patio structure and he remains worried the summer could again be lost, after years of pandemic stress.

“I feel like we’ve gone twelve rounds and plus in the last two, three years,” says Bonney. “Someone obviously dropped the ball communicating this to the stakeholders whose decision this affects quite seriously.”

The city says there are no plans for a full sidewalk renewal for Clarence Street within the next three years.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque.