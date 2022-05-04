Showers Wednesday morning, then plenty of sunshine in Ottawa

It will be a rainy start to the day but beautiful weather is in store for the remainder of the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a few showers ending late this morning, then clear skies. Temperatures will climb to 17 C on Wednesday, and fall to 2 C overnight.

Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow and a high of 18 C. Skies will stay clear Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.

On Friday – sunny skies and a high of 15 C.