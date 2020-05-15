OTTAWA -- The cold, arctic air has finally moved out of the national capital region, but clouds appear to be staying put.

Environment Canada's forecast for Friday and the long weekend includes an overcast sky straight through to Monday.

Friday's forecast calls for off and on showers throughout the day, with a high of 14°C. Showers end by the evening. Cloudy, with fog patches overnight and a low of 9°C.

Previous forecasts of a sunny Saturday have been replaced by an outlook calling for clouds and a high of 18°C.

Sunday: cloudy with a high of 21°C.

For Victoria Day, the outlook calls for clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 16°C.