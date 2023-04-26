Showers, risk of an afternoon thunderstorm on Wednesday
It will be another rainy spring day in the capital on Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon. The high will be 11 C.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.
It will be mainly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.
Fog patches will develop overnight and the low will be 2 C.
After a stretch of cloudy and rainy weather, sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow. It will be mainly sunny on Thursday with a high of 14 C.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.
On Friday – cloudy skies and a high of 18 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Historic Civic Hospital fundraising campaign surpasses halfway point
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
