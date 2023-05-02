Showers, risk of a thunderstorm on Tuesday

The stretch of rainy weather will continue in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers and a high of 12 C. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The showers will continue this evening and the overnight low will be 4 C.

Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for showers and a high of 9 C.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.

On Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.