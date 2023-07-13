Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be a muggy July day in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers throughout the day and a high of 22 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 29.
There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon.
The forecast calls for a total rainfall amount between 10 and 20 millimetres by the time rain tapers off early this evening.
Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers tonight. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.
The overnight low will be 14 C.
Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C. It will be mainly cloudy in the afternoon.
The humidex will make it feel more like 33 C.
It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. The overnight low will be 18 C.
Saturday’s outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.
